India Clinches Historic Test Victory at Edgbaston

India secured a commanding 336-run victory against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, marking its first win at the venue. Pacer Akash Deep played a pivotal role with his maiden five-wicket haul. The win leveled the five-match series, with the next Test scheduled in London on July 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:42 IST
In a historic turn of events, India registered a convincing 336-run victory over England in the second Test match at Edgbaston on Sunday. This landmark win, India's first in Tests at the Birmingham venue, saw Shubman Gill and the Indian team leveling the five-match series 1-1.

England began the final day at a precarious 72 for 3, only to be further dismantled to 153 for 6 by lunch. India's bowlers launched a relentless attack, eventually bowling out the hosts during the second session, behind their daunting 608-run target.

Pacer Akash Deep emerged as the hero for India, securing his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests with figures of 6/99. He made significant inroads early in the rain-delayed morning session and ensured the decisive breakthrough by dismissing England's top performer, Jamie Smith, post-lunch. The third Test will commence in London on July 10.

