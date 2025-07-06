Cameron Norrie's Epic Wimbledon Triumph

Cameron Norrie's remarkable determination led him to a thrilling Wimbledon quarter-final victory over Nicolas Jarry. Battling under the iconic Court One roof, the Briton clinched a five-set win with scores of 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3.

Norrie, ranked 61st in the world and a semi-finalist last year, demonstrated resilience, especially in the final set, breaking early and maintaining the momentum required to outlast Jarry's formidable 46-ace performance.

The gripping contest extended over four and a half hours, featuring tenacious rallies and nerve-wracking tiebreaks, ultimately highlighting Norrie's skill and composure in front of a home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)