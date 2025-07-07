Sachin Tendulkar Hails Akash Deep's 'Ball of the Series' in India's Commanding Win

Sachin Tendulkar, renowned former cricketer, lauded Akash Deep for his exceptional bowling performance, calling one of his deliveries 'the ball of the series' after India's emphatic 336-run triumph over England at Edgbaston.

Akash Deep claimed impressive figures, with 10 wickets in total, while Mohammed Siraj contributed significantly with a seven-wicket haul that helped India level the Test series.

India's pace attack received widespread appreciation from cricket legends including Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman, who praised Shubman Gill's leadership and the team's overall performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)