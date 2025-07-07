Sachin Tendulkar Hails Akash Deep's 'Ball of the Series' in India's Commanding Win
Sachin Tendulkar praised Akash Deep as the standout bowler in India's 336-run victory over England, highlighting his delivery to dismiss Joe Root. Deep secured a 10-wicket haul, ably supported by Mohammed Siraj. Tendulkar also commended Shubman Gill's leadership and batting effort, alongside accolades from Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Sachin Tendulkar, renowned former cricketer, lauded Akash Deep for his exceptional bowling performance, calling one of his deliveries 'the ball of the series' after India's emphatic 336-run triumph over England at Edgbaston.
Akash Deep claimed impressive figures, with 10 wickets in total, while Mohammed Siraj contributed significantly with a seven-wicket haul that helped India level the Test series.
India's pace attack received widespread appreciation from cricket legends including Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman, who praised Shubman Gill's leadership and the team's overall performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement