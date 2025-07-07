Amanda Anisimova's Remarkable Comeback: From Burnout to Wimbledon Glory

Amanda Anisimova, once touted alongside Coco Gauff as the next sensation in American tennis, faced an unexpected slump after the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2022. The young athlete entered ten tournaments without securing consecutive wins, signaling a struggle that culminated in her mental burnout.

By May 2023, Anisimova took a much-needed break to focus on her mental health, only to return rejuvenated at the Australian Open, making it to the last 16. Despite challenges, her grit paid off as she reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals again, marking a triumphant return to form.

Now seeded 13th and elated with her progress, she eyes the semi-finals at Wimbledon. With a robust record against her next opponent, Anisimova reflects on her journey, finding a renewed sense of determination and professionalism. Her trajectory signifies a comeback that could soon see her break into the top 10 globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)