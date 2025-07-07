Mexico Triumphs Again: Gold Cup Glory Secured

Mexico emerged victorious against the United States, winning 2-1 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. This win secured Mexico's 10th Gold Cup title.

The match began with the U.S. taking an early lead. Sebastian Berhalter's free-kick connected with Chris Richards, resulting in a confirmed goal. Mexico equalized in the 27th minute when Raul Jimenez capitalized on a close-range opportunity.

Despite the U.S. creating further chances, Mexico's defense held strong. Edson Alvarez scored the deciding goal, with a VAR review confirming its validity. Mexico's triumph marks consecutive Gold Cup wins and their record-extending 10th title.

(With inputs from agencies.)