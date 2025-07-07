Ed Fiori: The 'Tiger Killer' of the Golf World Passes at 72

Ed Fiori, famously known for his stunning comeback victory against Tiger Woods, has died at the age of 72. The former golf professional succumbed to a battle with cancer, details of which were not extensively disclosed.

Fiori carved his niche in golfing history with a memorable win at the 1996 Quad City Classic. At that event, the seasoned golfer defeated then-rising star Tiger Woods, who led by a shot before an unfortunate series of bogeys. This victory was a high point of Fiori's career on the PGA Tour. Woods later went on to win numerous titles, marking Fiori's win as a notable upset in the golfing world.

Aside from his victory over Woods, Ed Fiori had a remarkable career defeating other notable golfers. His indomitable spirit, both on the greens and against cancer, has left an indelible mark on the golfing community. Ed Fiori's legacy continues to inspire, as recalled by many within the sport.

