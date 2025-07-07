Left Menu

Ed Fiori: The 'Tiger Killer' of the Golf World Passes at 72

Ed Fiori, a celebrated golfer best known for defeating Tiger Woods in the 1996 Quad City Classic, has passed away at the age of 72 due to cancer. Fiori's career was marked by significant victories and was often referred to as the 'Tiger Killer.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:01 IST
Ed Fiori: The 'Tiger Killer' of the Golf World Passes at 72

Ed Fiori, famously known for his stunning comeback victory against Tiger Woods, has died at the age of 72. The former golf professional succumbed to a battle with cancer, details of which were not extensively disclosed.

Fiori carved his niche in golfing history with a memorable win at the 1996 Quad City Classic. At that event, the seasoned golfer defeated then-rising star Tiger Woods, who led by a shot before an unfortunate series of bogeys. This victory was a high point of Fiori's career on the PGA Tour. Woods later went on to win numerous titles, marking Fiori's win as a notable upset in the golfing world.

Aside from his victory over Woods, Ed Fiori had a remarkable career defeating other notable golfers. His indomitable spirit, both on the greens and against cancer, has left an indelible mark on the golfing community. Ed Fiori's legacy continues to inspire, as recalled by many within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025