Blue Tigresses Roar: A Triumph in AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian Women's National Team secures a USD 50,000 reward for their exceptional performance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. Their impeccable campaign, marked by victories over Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Iraq, and hosts Thailand, highlights the success of AIFF's grassroots initiatives and extensive preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:26 IST
Indian team. (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a reward of USD 50,000 for the Senior Indian Women's National Team in recognition of their outstanding performance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, as per an official statement. Known as the Blue Tigresses, the team swept to victory in all four of their games.

India's winning streak included dominant triumphs over Mongolia, Timor-Leste, and Iraq, climaxing with a decisive 2-1 win against the higher-ranked host nation, Thailand. The team's success is the fruit of years of meticulous planning and development that the AIFF, alongside the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has championed, focusing on strengthening grassroots and youth structures in women's football.

One significant initiative, the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues, successfully ran 155 leagues from 2023 to 2025 across various age groups, involving thousands of young female players. This groundwork has been pivotal in increasing the number of registered women footballers in India by 232% last year. Looking ahead, AIFF is determined to ensure optimal preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, aiming to enhance the team's international exposure and training opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

