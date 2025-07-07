Left Menu

Historic Test Heroes: Gill's Double Century and Deep's Decisive Bowling

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill's dazzling double century and century at Edgbaston, paired with Akash Deep's ten-wicket feat, clinched India’s historic Test victory over England. Celebrated for setting new records, their performances spotlight temperament and resilience, marking India's first-ever Test win at the English venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:42 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a series-defining performance at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill showcased his batting prowess with a double century followed by a century in the second innings against England. Gill's remarkable form - 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second - exemplified his outstanding skills and fitness, earning him widespread acclaim.

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra praised Gill's historic feats, while also celebrating the formidable bowling efforts of Indian seamer Akash Deep. Deep, who recently recovered from injury, stunned with a ten-wicket haul, including a maiden five-wicket performance in the second innings, proving crucial to India's emphatic 336-run victory.

This landmark win, India's first at Edgbaston, balances the five-Test series at 1-1. Both Gill and Deep etched their names in the record books, with Gill scoring the second-highest runs in a single Test and Deep surpassing Chetan Sharma's long-standing record with figures of 10/187.

