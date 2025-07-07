Wiaan Mulder's Unstoppable Run: Edging Closer to Cricket History

Wiaan Mulder stunned the cricket world on his captaincy debut by amassing an unbeaten 367 runs during South Africa's second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. On Day 2, Mulder's innings, nearing Brian Lara's monumental 400-run challenge, showcased his prowess in the number three position, dismantling Zimbabwe's ineffective bowling attack.

His record-breaking efforts featured a staggering 49 fours and four sixes, marking the second-highest boundary count in Test history. Mulder now holds the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara and trailing Mahela Jayawardene's 374. His innings marked the first South African triple ton since Hashim Amla's 311 against England in 2012.

Achieving milestones swiftly, Mulder breached the 300-run mark in just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest in Test history. He gained multiple accolades, etching his name in history as the player with the highest away Test score for South Africa, surpassing Hanif Mohammad's long-standing record of 337.