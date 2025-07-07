Left Menu

Umpire's Day Off Amidst Electronic Line Call Controversy at Wimbledon

The All England Club defended chair umpire Nico Helwerth after an Electronic Line Calling (ELC) issue affected a match at Wimbledon. Helwerth adhered to protocols following the ELC malfunction. Although absent on Monday, it was a scheduled rest day. The club maintains confidence in the ELC system's future reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All England Club came to the defense of chair umpire Nico Helwerth, whose decision became a focal point after a glitch in the Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system during Wimbledon. Helwerth was absent from his duties on Monday, not as a consequence of the incident but due to a pre-scheduled rest day, clarifies Sally Bolton, the Chief Executive of the club.

During Sunday's match, Pavlyuchenkova and Kartal's game was disrupted when the ELC system, comprising over 450 cameras, failed to make a call. Helwerth relied on existing protocols to resolve the mishap. While it was a contentious point, the All England Club reaffirms that Helwerth acted correctly per the outlined procedures.

Sally Bolton further commented on the reliability of the ELC system, stating that it is generally dependable. The club has conducted a meticulous review to prevent future issues, underscoring its commitment to technology's role in modernizing the grasscourt Grand Slam experience.

