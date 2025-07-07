Left Menu

R Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for County Championship Stint

Indian left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore will represent Surrey in two Division One matches of the County Championship this month. He will debut against Yorkshire and former teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sai Kishore is notable for his impressive record in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:06 IST
India's left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is set to join Surrey for a brief stint in the ongoing County Championship, where he will play two Division One matches.

Kishore, a 28-year-old from Tamil Nadu, is slated to make his county debut against Yorkshire; he may face his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is playing for the hosts.

The short journey in English cricket will wrap up with Surrey's fixture against Durham, scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 1. Known for his impressive first-class cricket record with 192 wickets and a batting best of 81, Kishore's participation is eagerly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

