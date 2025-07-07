R Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for County Championship Stint

India's left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is set to join Surrey for a brief stint in the ongoing County Championship, where he will play two Division One matches.

Kishore, a 28-year-old from Tamil Nadu, is slated to make his county debut against Yorkshire; he may face his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is playing for the hosts.

The short journey in English cricket will wrap up with Surrey's fixture against Durham, scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 1. Known for his impressive first-class cricket record with 192 wickets and a batting best of 81, Kishore's participation is eagerly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)