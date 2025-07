Mirra Andreeva's Power Surge: Youngest Wimbledon Quarter-Finalist in Nearly Two Decades

In a dazzling display of power and composure, Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Emma Navarro.

The 18-year-old's commanding performance on Centre Court, complete with a booming serve and astute baseline play, marks her as the youngest quarter-finalist since 2005.

Andreeva's triumph, reminiscent of Maria Sharapova's 2005 feat at the same age, sets up an exhilarating showdown against Swiss contender Belinda Bencic.

(With inputs from agencies.)