World Boxing Extends Interim Committee's Term to Restore India's Boxing Glory

World Boxing has extended the Interim Committee's term, led by Ajay Singh, until August 31, 2025, to restore transparency and stability in India's boxing administration. This decision follows the committee's successful execution of international tournaments and structured efforts to highlight athletes' achievements on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:27 IST
Boxing Federation of India logo. Image Credit: ANI
The World Boxing association has prolonged the tenure of the Interim Committee, steered by Ajay Singh, until August 31, 2025, as part of a strategy to bring back transparency and stability to the Boxing Federation of India. Initially appointed in April, the Committee has focused on day-to-day operations, prioritizing an 'athletes first' approach to facilitate structured national and international competitions.

In a communique addressed to Singh, World Boxing president, Boris van der Vorst, endorsed the Committee's 'Athletes First' method, which has propelled Indian boxers to achieve significant successes at international competitions. He lauded the committee's effective functioning, noting its substantial contributions to restoring integrity within the national administration, and affirming World Boxing's favorable view of ongoing developments in Indian boxing under Singh's guidance.

Reflecting on recent accomplishments, Indian boxers amassed 11 medals, including three golds and five silvers, at the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, bolstering their impressive record from earlier competitions in Brazil and Thailand. Vorst conveyed his sentiments following discussions with Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, who similarly commended the committee's initiatives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

