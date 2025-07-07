Left Menu

Putellas Powers Spain to Dominant Victory Over Belgium

Alexia Putellas scored twice as Spain defeated Belgium 6-2 in the Women's Euros, securing their progression to the knockout stage. Despite Belgium equalizing twice, Spain's skill and determination prevailed with goals from Paredes, Gonzalez, Caldentey, and Pina. The win places Spain at the top of Group B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:40 IST
Alexia Putellas

In an impressive display at the Women's Euros, Spain's Alexia Putellas powered her team to a 6-2 victory over Belgium. The win places Spain at the top of Group B, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stage if Portugal does not defeat Italy.

A chilly evening set the stage where Putellas, with a left-footed shot, and Irene Paredes' towering header, led Spain's first-half goals. Belgium managed two equalizers thanks to Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings but failed to maintain momentum.

In a show of dominance, Spain claimed the lead through Esther Gonzalez, followed by goals from Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina. Putellas secured her second goal, sealing Belgium's fate in the tournament.

