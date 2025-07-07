Putellas Powers Spain to Dominant Victory Over Belgium

In an impressive display at the Women's Euros, Spain's Alexia Putellas powered her team to a 6-2 victory over Belgium. The win places Spain at the top of Group B, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stage if Portugal does not defeat Italy.

A chilly evening set the stage where Putellas, with a left-footed shot, and Irene Paredes' towering header, led Spain's first-half goals. Belgium managed two equalizers thanks to Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings but failed to maintain momentum.

In a show of dominance, Spain claimed the lead through Esther Gonzalez, followed by goals from Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina. Putellas secured her second goal, sealing Belgium's fate in the tournament.