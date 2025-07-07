Ben Shelton Soars into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals, Outshines Family Legacy

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton made history by reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, as he scored a 3-6 6-1 7-6 7-5 victory over Italian rival Lorenzo Sonego on Monday. This remarkable achievement allows Shelton to claim family bragging rights, as he surpasses the high point of his father's Grand Slam career.

Shelton, who has excelled in the semi-finals of the Australian and U.S. Opens, was initially challenged in the first set. However, the powerful left-hander quickly found his rhythm, showcasing dominant play in the second and third sets, including a strong tie-break performance. He sealed his win with an athletic final game, drawing inspiration from the legacy of his father and coach, Bryan.

In his post-match comments, Shelton paid tribute to his father's influence on his game, particularly on grass courts. His sights are now set on a probable quarter-final clash against world number one Jannik Sinner, where Shelton will aim to emulate the achievements of compatriots Taylor Fritz and Chris Eubanks, hoping to advance further in the tournament.

