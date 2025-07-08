Dramatic Equalizer Keeps Portugal's Euro Dreams Alive

A thrilling 1-1 draw was witnessed as Portugal's Diana Gomes scored a last-gasp equalizer against Italy, ensuring her team's hopes in the Women's Euro competition remain alive. The late goal offset a stunning strike by Italy's Cristiana Girelli, who seemed to have sealed victory for her side in the 70th minute.

Girelli's goal was a spectacular effort from the edge of the box, curving into the top right corner. The dramatic turn, however, came in the 89th minute when Gomes capitalized on a set-piece scenario to restore parity, igniting celebrations among Portugal's supporters.

The draw was a setback for Italy, who had been close to earning a spot in the quarter-finals on Monday. Meanwhile, Spain advanced from Group B, already securing their place following a decisive 6-2 victory over Belgium earlier in the day.