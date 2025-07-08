Stefan Djokovic's Wimbledon Adventure: A Hatful of Autographs
Novak Djokovic's son, Stefan, is enjoying his time at Wimbledon by collecting player autographs on his hat, except his father's. Djokovic admires his son's independence as he seeks signatures. Stefan also relishes playing tennis on the court. Meanwhile, his sister Tara charmed audiences with a dance.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Novak Djokovic's 11-year-old son, Stefan, is making the most of his Wimbledon experience, collecting autographs from various players on his white hat. However, he's missing one notable signature: his father's.
Djokovic, after defeating Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, expressed admiration for his son's independence in gathering the autographs. 'It was himself, independently, approaching and asking for autographs,' Djokovic shared. Aside from one request for Jannik Sinner, all other player signatures were collected by Stefan himself.
In addition to gathering autographs, Stefan is enjoying time on the tennis courts, recently hitting with Flavio Cobolli. Meanwhile, his younger sister, Tara, has captured attention with her postmatch dance during the tournament.

