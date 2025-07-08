Sports Highlights: Guardians Break Astros' Winning Streak, Blazers Redefine Trade Strategy

The Cleveland Guardians put an end to their 10-game winless stretch with a victory over the Houston Astros on Monday, thanks to Brayan Rocchio's crucial sixth-inning double. Rocchio's hit ensured the Guardians took the lead, and their relievers held firm against the Astros.

In basketball, the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed a trade involving Jrue Holiday in exchange for Anfernee Simons, revising earlier terms that included future draft picks. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks brought Kristaps Porzingis on board, shedding David Roddy.

Other sports highlights included Jannik Sinner's advance in Wimbledon after Grigor Dimitrov's unfortunate injury retirement, Manny Machado reaching his 2,000th career hit, Duncan Robinson's move to the Detroit Pistons, and Tyler Johnson retiring after a successful NHL stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)