Sports Highlights: Guardians Break Astros' Winning Streak, Blazers Redefine Trade Strategy

In recent sports news, the Cleveland Guardians halted a 10-game losing streak by defeating the Houston Astros. The Portland Trail Blazers finalized a trade involving Jrue Holiday and Anfernee Simons. Notable achievements include Manny Machado's 2,000th career hit, and Tyler Johnson announcing his retirement after an illustrious NHL career.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:28 IST
The Cleveland Guardians put an end to their 10-game winless stretch with a victory over the Houston Astros on Monday, thanks to Brayan Rocchio's crucial sixth-inning double. Rocchio's hit ensured the Guardians took the lead, and their relievers held firm against the Astros.

In basketball, the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed a trade involving Jrue Holiday in exchange for Anfernee Simons, revising earlier terms that included future draft picks. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks brought Kristaps Porzingis on board, shedding David Roddy.

Other sports highlights included Jannik Sinner's advance in Wimbledon after Grigor Dimitrov's unfortunate injury retirement, Manny Machado reaching his 2,000th career hit, Duncan Robinson's move to the Detroit Pistons, and Tyler Johnson retiring after a successful NHL stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

