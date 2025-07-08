Noah Lolesio Out of Lions Series After Surgery
Australia's top flyhalf, Noah Lolesio, will miss the British & Irish Lions series following surgery. Lolesio, who played in 13 of 15 tests under coach Joe Schmidt, was injured against Fiji. After hospitalization and successful surgery, he is set for recovery and temporary withdrawal from rugby.
Australia's premier flyhalf, Noah Lolesio, has been sidelined from the British & Irish Lions series post-surgery on Tuesday. The athlete, who has been pivotal in 13 out of 15 tests since Joe Schmidt's tenure, encountered an injury during Australia's recent win over Fiji.
Initially discharged from the hospital after the incident, Lolesio was readmitted for surgery following a check-up, according to the Wallabies. He is anticipated to recover fully and is scheduled for a rehabilitation period away from the sport.
Coach Schmidt, slated to announce the line-up for the upcoming Lions series, expressed relief over Lolesio's health progress post-surgery, emphasizing the importance of his well-being, both for the team and his family.
