Arunachal Youth Score Goals and Opportunities through Inter-ALG Football Tournament

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik commended the Indian Air Force's efforts to engage youth through sports, particularly highlighting the Inter Advanced Landing Ground football tournament as a catalyst for nation-building.

Addressing attendees at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium's grand finale, Parnaik emphasized the tournament's significance beyond competition, serving as a bridge connecting youth and communities around various ALGs across the state.

He lauded the discipline and teamwork football fosters, crucial for identifying talent from remote regions. Parnaik also voiced optimism that this event's patriotic spirit might inspire young individuals to consider a career in the Indian Armed Forces.

The thrilling final concluded with ALG Pasighat securing the championship against ALG Aalo with a score of 4-2. Participants celebrated with a cash prize and the inaugural inter-ALG football trophy.

Dignitaries, including Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Surat Singh, graced the occasion, with Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli students' performance elevating the stadium's festive atmosphere.

Commenced on June 24, the tournament featured eight teams of IAF personnel and local players, representing Tawang, Ziro, Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong, and Vijaynagar ALGs.

