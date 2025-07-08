Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu Sanctioned for On-Field Misconduct

Zimbabwean cricketer Kundai Matigimu has been penalized for disciplinary misconduct during the second Test match against South Africa.

Matigimu threw a cricket ball at South African batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, making contact with his wrist, during the 72nd over. This action breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

Matigimu admitted guilt, receiving a fine and demerit point, with no formal hearing necessary for this first offence in the past 24 months.

The Test match sees South Africa in command after captain Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten run propelled them to a substantial first-innings lead.

