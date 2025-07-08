Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu Sanctioned for On-Field Misconduct

Kundai Matigimu, a Zimbabwean cricketer, received a fine and a demerit point for inappropriately throwing the ball at a South African player during a Test match. Having accepted the charge under the ICC Code of Conduct, Matigimu avoided a formal hearing in this first-time offense.

Kundai Matigimu
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean cricketer Kundai Matigimu has been penalized for disciplinary misconduct during the second Test match against South Africa.

Matigimu threw a cricket ball at South African batter Lhuan-de Pretorius, making contact with his wrist, during the 72nd over. This action breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

Matigimu admitted guilt, receiving a fine and demerit point, with no formal hearing necessary for this first offence in the past 24 months.

The Test match sees South Africa in command after captain Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten run propelled them to a substantial first-innings lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

