Jasper Philipsen's Race to Recovery After Tour de France Crash

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen underwent successful surgery after a crash during the Tour de France's third stage. He collided with Frenchman Bryan Coquard, resulting in a broken collarbone and shoulder joint damage. Philipsen has previously won 10 stages on the Tour and aimed for the green jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:14 IST
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen successfully underwent surgery following a damaging fall during the third stage of the Tour de France. The incident, involving French cyclist Bryan Coquard, led to a broken collarbone for Philipsen.

Philipsen, who had already celebrated a victory in Stage 1, was compelled to abandon the race after the crash. He was swiftly moved to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck team confirmed on Tuesday that the cyclist's collarbone and AC joint have been repaired. The team pledged full support as Philipsen embarks on his recovery journey, hoping to return as strong as ever.

