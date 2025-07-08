Jasper Philipsen's Race to Recovery After Tour de France Crash

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen successfully underwent surgery following a damaging fall during the third stage of the Tour de France. The incident, involving French cyclist Bryan Coquard, led to a broken collarbone for Philipsen.

Philipsen, who had already celebrated a victory in Stage 1, was compelled to abandon the race after the crash. He was swiftly moved to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck team confirmed on Tuesday that the cyclist's collarbone and AC joint have been repaired. The team pledged full support as Philipsen embarks on his recovery journey, hoping to return as strong as ever.