Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Budget Shift: Winners & Losers Revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to reshape the financial landscape for cricketers, with centrally-contracted players anticipating significant pay hikes, while domestic players face reduced earnings for the 2025-26 season.

The PCB's recent PKR 18.30 billion budget, approved by the Board of Governors, allocates PKR 1,173.49 million to centrally-contracted players and retainers, marking a 37% increase. The number of players in these contracts will rise from 25 to 30 despite Pakistan's recent underperformance across formats.

Conversely, the domestic player contract budget sees a steep 34% reduction, decreasing from PKR 684 million to PKR 450 million. The PCB has restructured its domestic season, reducing the premier Quaid Trophy teams and eliminating the Champions Cup. Investment in women's cricket sees a rise, increasing centrally-contracted players from 16 to 24, with a 121% retainer raise to PKR 69 million. PCB plans to manage 12 first-class grounds and advance stadium infrastructures with substantial funds.

