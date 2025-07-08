Empowering Women in Sports: ASMITA League 2025 Kicks Off

The ASMITA League 2025 kicked off with enthusiasm as Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially inaugurated the season on Tuesday. The event began with weightlifting competitions, featuring 42 girls across eight weight categories at the Weightlifting Warriors Academy.

ASMITA, part of the Khelo India initiative, strives to promote gender equality in sports. This year, the league will see participation from over 70,000 female athletes, encompassing 852 leagues across 15 sports disciplines. The previous season had 550 leagues across 27 disciplines, involving 53,101 athletes.

Mandaviya emphasized the government's commitment to sports development, highlighting the significant increase in the sports budget over the last decade. The minister also noted the launch of Khelo Bharat Niti, a policy designed to synergize with the National Education Policy to bolster school sports.

