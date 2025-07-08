Left Menu

Mandava and Takai: Premier League's Fresh International Defenders

Reinildo Mandava, former Atletico Madrid defender, signed a two-year deal with Sunderland, returning to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Tottenham signed Japan's Kota Takai on a five-year contract, marking their second new acquisition under manager Thomas Frank. Sunderland rejoins the Premier League after eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:15 IST
Mandava and Takai: Premier League's Fresh International Defenders
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Atletico Madrid defender, Reinildo Mandava, officially joined Sunderland, a newly promoted Premier League team, on Tuesday. The Mozambique footballer, aged 31, sealed a two-year contract after leaving Atletico at the expiration of his deal post-Club World Cup.

Having tallied 99 appearances for Atletico since 2022, Mandava played an integral role last season. Concurrently, Sunderland celebrated its return to the Premier League after eight years by winning the Championship playoff final in May.

In a separate move, Tottenham announced the acquisition of Japan defender Kota Takai from J1 League's Kawasaki Frontale. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract, becoming Tottenham's second signing following manager Thomas Frank's appointment in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025