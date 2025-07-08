Mandava and Takai: Premier League's Fresh International Defenders
Reinildo Mandava, former Atletico Madrid defender, signed a two-year deal with Sunderland, returning to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Tottenham signed Japan's Kota Takai on a five-year contract, marking their second new acquisition under manager Thomas Frank. Sunderland rejoins the Premier League after eight years.
Former Atletico Madrid defender, Reinildo Mandava, officially joined Sunderland, a newly promoted Premier League team, on Tuesday. The Mozambique footballer, aged 31, sealed a two-year contract after leaving Atletico at the expiration of his deal post-Club World Cup.
Having tallied 99 appearances for Atletico since 2022, Mandava played an integral role last season. Concurrently, Sunderland celebrated its return to the Premier League after eight years by winning the Championship playoff final in May.
In a separate move, Tottenham announced the acquisition of Japan defender Kota Takai from J1 League's Kawasaki Frontale. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract, becoming Tottenham's second signing following manager Thomas Frank's appointment in June.
