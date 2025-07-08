Caddie Struggles and Tour Streaks: Challenges Faced in Golf's Elite Tournaments

Golfer Harris English embarks on a critical two-week tour in the UK, aiming for major success in the Scottish and British Opens. However, his efforts are overshadowed by his caddie, Eric Larson's struggle to obtain a crucial travel visa, hindered by legal issues from decades ago. English, currently ranked 19th globally, is hopeful as various organizations rally for Larson's cause.

Padraig Harrington's effort to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open four consecutive years halts due to scheduling adjustments. Nevertheless, the Irish golfer readies for an intense three-week stretch at prestigious tournaments, embracing his eligibility through the European tour's "Legends Category."

In another part of the golfing world, Lucas Glover expresses mixed emotions about the integration between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. While concerned about the return of defectors, Glover acknowledges the potential growth for the PGA Tour that could arise from their participation, stirring debate among players and fans alike.

