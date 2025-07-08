Left Menu

England's Women's Euros Showdown: Fearless Against the Dutch

Alessia Russo encourages England's Women's Euros squad to play without fear in their critical match against the Netherlands. Despite a loss to France, the team's confidence remains strong. Manager Sarina Wiegman emphasizes strategic gameplay against the Netherlands, avoiding discussion of potential elimination consequences.

England's Women's Euros team is gearing up for a crucial Group D clash against the Netherlands. Striker Alessia Russo insists that playing without fear is crucial, despite the team facing elimination if they lose and France beats Wales. England suffered a 2-1 defeat to France in their opening game, marking their first group stage loss in a European Championship in a decade.

Russo emphasized the importance of team unity and creativity, stating, "We want everyone to be as free as possible on the pitch." With FIFA's top 11 teams in their group, England knew the challenge was formidable but remains confident. Manager Sarina Wiegman, who led the Dutch to the title in 2017, predicts an intense match, saying, "We don't talk about consequences, we focus on our game plan."

As England prepares to meet debutants Wales following the Netherlands match, both Russo and Wiegman underline the necessity of precise execution and collaboration on the field. The team's focus remains on exploiting opportunities and maintaining high standards amidst the pressure.

