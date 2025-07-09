Anisimova Shines at Wimbledon, Defying Odds and Emotion
Amanda Anisimova clinches a semi-final spot at Wimbledon a year after failing to qualify, following a tense victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Anisimova, emotionally charged, reflected on the roller-coaster year and celebrated the win by taking a victory lap with her nephew. Pavlyuchenkova struggled after an initial strong comeback effort.
Amanda Anisimova achieved a stunning reversal of fortunes by advancing to the Wimbledon semi-finals, a year after not qualifying. The American showcased sheer determination on Court One, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a dramatic 6-1, 7-6(9) win.
Anisimova, emotionally elated, shared the moment with her young nephew Jackson, who cheered her on during the match. The victory marked a significant milestone for the 23-year-old, who had previously only reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 2017 French Open.
Pavlyuchenkova attempted a remarkable comeback, facing and overcoming match points, but was ultimately outplayed by Anisimova's dominant gameplay. Despite a valiant effort, Pavlyuchenkova's game was marred by unforced errors and emotional turmoil, attributed to personal health struggles earlier in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
