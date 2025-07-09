Asllani Shines as Sweden Secures Knockout Spot in Euro Championship

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani was instrumental in securing her team's advancement to the knockout stages of the Women's European Championship with a resounding 3-0 victory against Poland. Not only did Asllani score a goal, but she also set up another to help eliminate Poland from the tournament on Tuesday.

The triumph ensured Sweden remained a dominant force in Group C, occupying a top spot alongside Germany, with both teams boasting six points each. The Swedes, led by Asllani, exploited Poland's defensive vulnerabilities with continuous aerial attacks that overwhelmed their opponents, ensuring control of the match.

Asllani's prowess was further displayed when she effortlessly navigated through the midfield to convert Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross just after halftime. Substitute Lina Hurtig then secured Sweden's third goal with a header, confirming a comprehensive win and the Swedish team's position in the upcoming stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)