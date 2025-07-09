Asllani Shines as Sweden Secures Knockout Spot in Euro Championship
Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and assisted another, leading her team to a 3-0 victory over Poland, securing their place in the knockout stages of the Women's European Championship. Asllani's stellar performance also included helping Sweden maintain their position at the top of Group C.
Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani was instrumental in securing her team's advancement to the knockout stages of the Women's European Championship with a resounding 3-0 victory against Poland. Not only did Asllani score a goal, but she also set up another to help eliminate Poland from the tournament on Tuesday.
The triumph ensured Sweden remained a dominant force in Group C, occupying a top spot alongside Germany, with both teams boasting six points each. The Swedes, led by Asllani, exploited Poland's defensive vulnerabilities with continuous aerial attacks that overwhelmed their opponents, ensuring control of the match.
Asllani's prowess was further displayed when she effortlessly navigated through the midfield to convert Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross just after halftime. Substitute Lina Hurtig then secured Sweden's third goal with a header, confirming a comprehensive win and the Swedish team's position in the upcoming stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uplifted Spirits: Germany's Business Confidence Surges
Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival
Germany's Bond Yields Surge as Investment Plans Unveiled Amid Middle East Tensions
Germany's Ambitious 2029 Defense Spending Goals
Germany's Bold Economic Revival: Record Investments in Future Budgets