Joao Pedro Dazzles in Club World Cup Debut

Joao Pedro shines in his first start for Chelsea, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final. The Brazilian forward, a recent signing from Brighton, delivered a stunning performance to propel Chelsea into the final against either Real Madrid or PSG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:37 IST
In a dazzling debut, Chelsea's Joao Pedro stunned fans by scoring twice in the Club World Cup semi-final against his former club, Fluminense. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, signed from Brighton for £60 million, opened the scoring with a breathtaking first-half strike.

Pedro's performance didn't stop there. His second goal came in the early minutes of the second half, showcasing his exceptional skill and marking a memorable start to his Chelsea career. These goals secured a decisive 2-0 victory for the Premier League side.

Chelsea now looks forward to Sunday's final, where they will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, set to clash in the other semi-final. The anticipation builds as fans await a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

