Kane Williamson's Cricketing Future: Balancing International Duty and Franchise Play

Rob Walter, the new Black Caps coach, confirms Kane Williamson's eagerness to continue playing for New Zealand internationally. Williamson, however, has opted out of the Zimbabwe tour, choosing franchise cricket instead. Despite stepping down as NZ's white-ball captain, his commitment to NZ cricket remains firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:38 IST
Kane Williamson

Rob Walter, the recently appointed coach of the New Zealand Black Caps, has addressed Kane Williamson's ongoing desire to represent New Zealand in international cricket. Despite skipping the Zimbabwe tour to engage in franchise cricket, Williamson's commitment to the national team remains unwavering.

The 34-year-old batsman has decided against a central contract with New Zealand Cricket, giving him the flexibility to select his matches and pursue lucrative opportunities with franchises. This July and August, instead of appearing in Bulawayo, Williamson will lead the London Spirit team in The Hundred, held in England.

Williamson's future in the shorter formats depends on his personal decisions, says Walter, who praised his talent and adaptability across cricket formats. While Williamson stepped down from New Zealand's white-ball captaincy last June, his enduring quality ensures he is poised to continue contributing significantly to cricket's global stage.

