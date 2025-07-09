Left Menu

Sweden Storms into Women's Euro Quarters with Polish Rout

Sweden advanced to the Women's European Championship quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Poland, securing a group top-spot before facing Germany. Led by relentless attacks and headed goals, Sweden's victory ensured they would avoid a likely semi-final clash with tournament favorites Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:54 IST
Sweden Storms into Women's Euro Quarters with Polish Rout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Sweden surged into the Women's European Championship quarterfinals by decisively defeating Poland 3-0, a win that also propelled Germany into the knockout stages. The Swedes capitalized on relentless attacks, culminating in three headed goals by Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani, and Lina Hurtig.

The commanding victory placed Sweden at the top of their group standings, needing just a draw against Germany to secure the lead. Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden's coach, commended the team's defense and goal-scoring prowess, highlighting their ability to create numerous opportunities.

Poland, making its tournament debut, struggled throughout, isolated from chances as Swedish defense stifled their attacks. Sweden's win showcases their strength and tactics, setting them on a favorable path as tournament advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025