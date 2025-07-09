Sweden Storms into Women's Euro Quarters with Polish Rout
Sweden advanced to the Women's European Championship quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Poland, securing a group top-spot before facing Germany. Led by relentless attacks and headed goals, Sweden's victory ensured they would avoid a likely semi-final clash with tournament favorites Spain.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Sweden surged into the Women's European Championship quarterfinals by decisively defeating Poland 3-0, a win that also propelled Germany into the knockout stages. The Swedes capitalized on relentless attacks, culminating in three headed goals by Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani, and Lina Hurtig.
The commanding victory placed Sweden at the top of their group standings, needing just a draw against Germany to secure the lead. Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden's coach, commended the team's defense and goal-scoring prowess, highlighting their ability to create numerous opportunities.
Poland, making its tournament debut, struggled throughout, isolated from chances as Swedish defense stifled their attacks. Sweden's win showcases their strength and tactics, setting them on a favorable path as tournament advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Axiom Mission 4: Pioneering Private Spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary
Poland Secures Safety with NATO's Support
PM Modi welcomes successful launch of space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US; wishes them success.
Poland Faces Political Turmoil Over Wind Farm Legislation
Axiom-4: Rekindling Spaceflight Dreams for India, Poland, and Hungary