Sweden Storms into Women's Euro Quarters with Polish Rout

Sweden surged into the Women's European Championship quarterfinals by decisively defeating Poland 3-0, a win that also propelled Germany into the knockout stages. The Swedes capitalized on relentless attacks, culminating in three headed goals by Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani, and Lina Hurtig.

The commanding victory placed Sweden at the top of their group standings, needing just a draw against Germany to secure the lead. Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden's coach, commended the team's defense and goal-scoring prowess, highlighting their ability to create numerous opportunities.

Poland, making its tournament debut, struggled throughout, isolated from chances as Swedish defense stifled their attacks. Sweden's win showcases their strength and tactics, setting them on a favorable path as tournament advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)