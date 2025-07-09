Pogacar Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Finish
Tadej Pogacar secures his 100th professional victory in the Tour de France by outsprinting Mathieu van der Poel in Stage 4's finale. Despite a tough climb and tactical challenges, Pogacar emerged victorious in a dynamic race where he reclaimed the polka dot jersey. The event sets an intense stage for the upcoming time trial.
- Country:
- France
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates clinched his 100th professional win in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, outsprinting yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel during a riveting conclusion to Stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.
With masterful support from his teammate Joao Almeida on the final climb, Pogacar surged past his Dutch rival in the home straight, marking a remarkable 17th Tour stage win in his career. The victory also saw him reclaim the polka dot jersey.
In a gripping race, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard matched Pogacar's prowess on the steep Rampe Saint-Hilaire climb, keeping the pressure on Van der Poel, who narrowly held his yellow jersey. As the race progresses to a crucial individual time trial in Caen, anticipation mounts for further shifts in the overall standings.
ALSO READ
India Boosts Battery Recycling Capabilities with TDB-Backed BatX Energies Project
Aleix Espargaro: From MotoGP to Cycling Stardom
Revolutionizing Recycling: ETH Zurich's Breakthrough in Rare Earth Recovery
Recycling Boom: A Future Bigger Than Mining
Turning Waste into Roads: ADB and RMIT Propose Plastic Recycling for PNG Infrastructure