Pogacar Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Finish

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates clinched his 100th professional win in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, outsprinting yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel during a riveting conclusion to Stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.

With masterful support from his teammate Joao Almeida on the final climb, Pogacar surged past his Dutch rival in the home straight, marking a remarkable 17th Tour stage win in his career. The victory also saw him reclaim the polka dot jersey.

In a gripping race, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard matched Pogacar's prowess on the steep Rampe Saint-Hilaire climb, keeping the pressure on Van der Poel, who narrowly held his yellow jersey. As the race progresses to a crucial individual time trial in Caen, anticipation mounts for further shifts in the overall standings.