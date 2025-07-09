Left Menu

Pogacar Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Finish

Tadej Pogacar secures his 100th professional victory in the Tour de France by outsprinting Mathieu van der Poel in Stage 4's finale. Despite a tough climb and tactical challenges, Pogacar emerged victorious in a dynamic race where he reclaimed the polka dot jersey. The event sets an intense stage for the upcoming time trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:08 IST
Pogacar Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Finish
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogacar (Image: Cycling World Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates clinched his 100th professional win in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, outsprinting yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel during a riveting conclusion to Stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.

With masterful support from his teammate Joao Almeida on the final climb, Pogacar surged past his Dutch rival in the home straight, marking a remarkable 17th Tour stage win in his career. The victory also saw him reclaim the polka dot jersey.

In a gripping race, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard matched Pogacar's prowess on the steep Rampe Saint-Hilaire climb, keeping the pressure on Van der Poel, who narrowly held his yellow jersey. As the race progresses to a crucial individual time trial in Caen, anticipation mounts for further shifts in the overall standings.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025