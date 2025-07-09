Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return: England Set for Test Showdown Against India

England captain Ben Stokes expressed enthusiasm for Jofra Archer's return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus, highlighting Archer's resilience. Archer's inclusion reinvigorates England's bowling for the crucial series-decider at Lord's against India, where the pacer aims to make a significant impact alongside seasoned teammates.

Updated: 09-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:49 IST
Jofra Archer (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket team is buzzing with excitement as Jofra Archer returns to the Test arena after a four-year break. Captain Ben Stokes expressed admiration for Archer's determination and resilience in overcoming injury setbacks. Stokes highlighted the pacer's crucial role in revving up the bowling attack against India at Lord's.

Archer, taking the field since his last Test appearance in February 2021, was greeted with optimism by his teammates. Known for his fast-paced deliveries, his inclusion is seen as a strategic move to enhance England's comparatively inexperienced bowling lineup during the ongoing series, which is tied 1-1 after India's decisive victory at Edgbaston.

The England skipper confirmed there are no restrictions on Archer's bowling workload, aiming for a significant impact with his fresh energy. Stokes noted the game-changing effect Archer has when in action and anticipates his influence could mirror past performances, boosting England's chances in this pivotal match.

