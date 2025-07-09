Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return: England Set for Test Showdown Against India

England's cricket team is buzzing with excitement as Jofra Archer returns to the Test arena after a four-year break. Captain Ben Stokes expressed admiration for Archer's determination and resilience in overcoming injury setbacks. Stokes highlighted the pacer's crucial role in revving up the bowling attack against India at Lord's.

Archer, taking the field since his last Test appearance in February 2021, was greeted with optimism by his teammates. Known for his fast-paced deliveries, his inclusion is seen as a strategic move to enhance England's comparatively inexperienced bowling lineup during the ongoing series, which is tied 1-1 after India's decisive victory at Edgbaston.

The England skipper confirmed there are no restrictions on Archer's bowling workload, aiming for a significant impact with his fresh energy. Stokes noted the game-changing effect Archer has when in action and anticipates his influence could mirror past performances, boosting England's chances in this pivotal match.