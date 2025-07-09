Left Menu

Jamal Musiala's Resilient Spirit After Horrific Injury

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala remained resilient after suffering a fibula fracture and displaced ankle during a match against PSG. Despite the severe injury requiring surgery, Musiala assured fans that no one was at fault. He is determined to recover and return stronger, aiming to maintain his positive outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:54 IST
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has maintained a resilient spirit after a severe injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain left him with a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

The mishap occurred after a collision with PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Musiala quickly took to Instagram to assure fans that no one was to blame, asserting that such incidents are part of the game.

Following surgery in Munich, Musiala is set to be sidelined for several months. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany expressed his frustration over the incident, reflecting on its impact amid Musiala's impressive season with 21 goals and eight assists, contributing to Bayern's Bundesliga triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

