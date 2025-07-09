Left Menu

England's Elite: Lauren James Leads Emphatic Victory at Euro 2025

Lauren James was instrumental in England's commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands at Euro 2025, showcasing her prowess with two goals. Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also scored, marking a stellar comeback after their recent defeat to France. England now sets sights on debutants Wales.

England's Elite: Lauren James Leads Emphatic Victory at Euro 2025
England's Lauren James showcased her brilliance with two stellar goals, leading the team to a comprehensive 4-0 victory against the Netherlands at Euro 2025. This triumph reestablishes the women's European champions' standing in the tournament following a setback against France.

James opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a precise setup by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Georgia Stanway quickly followed suit, capitalizing on the Dutch defense's lapse just before halftime, making it 2-0.

In the 60th minute, James struck again, reaffirming her dominant performance. Ella Toone completed the rout soon after, as England shifted focus to their next match against Wales, amidst a backdrop of enthusiastic support, including an appearance by Britain's Prince William.

