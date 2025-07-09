England's Elite: Lauren James Leads Emphatic Victory at Euro 2025
Lauren James was instrumental in England's commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands at Euro 2025, showcasing her prowess with two goals. Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also scored, marking a stellar comeback after their recent defeat to France. England now sets sights on debutants Wales.
England's Lauren James showcased her brilliance with two stellar goals, leading the team to a comprehensive 4-0 victory against the Netherlands at Euro 2025. This triumph reestablishes the women's European champions' standing in the tournament following a setback against France.
James opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a precise setup by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Georgia Stanway quickly followed suit, capitalizing on the Dutch defense's lapse just before halftime, making it 2-0.
In the 60th minute, James struck again, reaffirming her dominant performance. Ella Toone completed the rout soon after, as England shifted focus to their next match against Wales, amidst a backdrop of enthusiastic support, including an appearance by Britain's Prince William.
ALSO READ
India's Blue Tigresses Roar to Record Victory in AFC Women's Qualifiers
Heartbreak for Atlético: Late Griezmann Goal Falls Short Against Botafogo
Club World Cup Drama: Al Ahly and Porto's 4-4 Goal Fest
England's Tongue Sets Sights on Historic Victory Against India
Walmart's Strategic Expansion in India: A $10 Billion Goal