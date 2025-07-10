Left Menu

Jess Fishlock Makes History with Wales' First Goal at Major Women's Championship

In a historic moment, Jess Fishlock scored Wales' first goal at a major women's championship despite a 4-1 loss to France. Fishlock, Wales' all-time leading scorer, became a symbol of national pride, praised for her dedication to the team throughout her illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:43 IST
Jess Fishlock Makes History with Wales' First Goal at Major Women's Championship

In an unforgettable moment for Welsh football, Jess Fishlock scored the nation's first goal at a major women's championship, albeit during a 4-1 defeat to France at Kybunpark. Despite the loss, Welsh fans in attendance celebrated this historic achievement.

Fishlock, a revered figure in the Welsh game as the all-time leading scorer, struck in the 13th minute. Initially flagged offside, a VAR review overturned the decision, cementing her place in the history books. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, earning her accolades for years of dedication to her national team.

Wales' coach, Rhian Wilkinson, praised Fishlock's unwavering commitment, highlighting her readiness to endure lengthy flights between her club in Seattle and national duties. With her career in its twilight, Fishlock remains a beacon of national pride, exemplifying what it means to be a Welsh footballer.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025