Jess Fishlock Makes History with Wales' First Goal at Major Women's Championship

In an unforgettable moment for Welsh football, Jess Fishlock scored the nation's first goal at a major women's championship, albeit during a 4-1 defeat to France at Kybunpark. Despite the loss, Welsh fans in attendance celebrated this historic achievement.

Fishlock, a revered figure in the Welsh game as the all-time leading scorer, struck in the 13th minute. Initially flagged offside, a VAR review overturned the decision, cementing her place in the history books. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, earning her accolades for years of dedication to her national team.

Wales' coach, Rhian Wilkinson, praised Fishlock's unwavering commitment, highlighting her readiness to endure lengthy flights between her club in Seattle and national duties. With her career in its twilight, Fishlock remains a beacon of national pride, exemplifying what it means to be a Welsh footballer.