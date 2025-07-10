Left Menu

All Blacks Prepare for French Challenge with Strategic Changes

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made strategic changes to his team for the second test against France. With Scott Barrett injured, Patrick Tuipulotu takes his place, while Caleb Clarke replaces Sevu Reece. Timoci Tavatavanawai is set to make his debut off the bench after an impressive Super Rugby campaign.

In a strategic move, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has adjusted his lineup for the upcoming second test against France. Centre Timoci Tavatavanawai is set to make his debut off the bench, while Patrick Tuipulotu fills in for the injured Scott Barrett in the second row.

Scott Barrett, sidelined due to a calf tear, sees his captaincy temporarily handed over to Ardie Savea, stepping up from vice-captain to lead the team in Wellington. Caleb Clarke has also made his way into the starting line-up, replacing concussed Sevu Reece.

With both teams having more insight from their previous encounter, Robertson expects heightened performances. Tavatavanawai's inclusion follows an impressive Super Rugby Pacific campaign, showcasing his dynamism and prowess on the field.

