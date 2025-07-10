Rising Tides: Diverse Medallist Hopes for World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

The upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore promise a thrilling showcase of talent from a broader global pool of countries than ever before. World Aquatics chief Brent Nowicki highlights this shift as a testament to the sport's growing reach beyond its traditional strongholds.

In last year's championships in Doha, China dominated with 23 gold medals, far outpacing the United States. Despite American success in other events, swimming saw deeper competition, with 29 countries securing medals, marking an unprecedented diversity in the event's history.

Nowicki remains optimistic about this year's championship, predicting a wider distribution of medals and perhaps even new world records. Meanwhile, the absence of Singapore's celebrated Joseph Schooling—who retired last year—adds a poignant note as Singapore prepares to host athletes from around the world from July 27 to August 3, 2025.

