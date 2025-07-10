Left Menu

England and India Face Off in Decisive Lord's Test

England and India are set for the third test at Lord's, with England opting to bat first after winning the toss. England drafts in Jofra Archer, while India brings back Jasprit Bumrah. The series is tied 1-1 following India's dominant win and England's initial victory.

England has chosen to bat first in the third test against India at Lord's, with the series currently levelled at one all. The decision comes under ideal conditions for batters, as sunny skies promise a fruitful day at the renowned ground.

In a move to bolster their fast-bowling attack, England has recalled Jofra Archer, marking his first test appearance in over four years, taking the place of Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, India welcomes back their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the second match to manage a back injury.

This third match features a host of cricketing talents, with teams lining up various renowned players such as Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes for England, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill for India, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

