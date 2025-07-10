England and India Face Off in Decisive Lord's Test

England has chosen to bat first in the third test against India at Lord's, with the series currently levelled at one all. The decision comes under ideal conditions for batters, as sunny skies promise a fruitful day at the renowned ground.

In a move to bolster their fast-bowling attack, England has recalled Jofra Archer, marking his first test appearance in over four years, taking the place of Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, India welcomes back their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the second match to manage a back injury.

This third match features a host of cricketing talents, with teams lining up various renowned players such as Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes for England, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill for India, setting the stage for an exciting contest.