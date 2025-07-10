Netherlands Coach Jonker Stands Firm After Major Euro 2025 Defeat

Andries Jonker, the outgoing coach of the Netherlands women's football team, has pledged to demonstrate his squad's calibre after a staggering 4-0 loss to England at Euro 2025. Despite the defeat at Stadion Letzigrund, Jonker is optimistic about their upcoming encounter against France, which will determine their quarter-final fate.

The defeat represents the Netherlands' heaviest at a major tournament. The game saw the Dutch struggling against a dominant English side which successfully neutralized Vivianne Miedema. However, Jonker remains unperturbed, focusing on an aggressive formation featuring Jill Roord and Chasity Grant that unfortunately failed to yield the anticipated results against the reigning Euro champions.

Ranked 11th globally, the Netherlands now face a crucial challenge against France. They need to win by at least three goals, given the tournament's head-to-head record tiebreaker, to advance. All eyes are on their Sunday match, which may still afford them a chance if England falters against Wales.

