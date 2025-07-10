Left Menu

Tragic Turn: State-Level Tennis Player Shot Dead by Father

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Sushant Lok, Haryana. The incident occurred while she was cooking, and her father has been arrested. The motive remains unclear, with police conducting an investigation to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Sushant Lok as Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her own father, Deepak Yadav. The tragic event took place Thursday at their home, with the 49-year-old father shooting her multiple times while she was in the kitchen.

Authorities have taken Deepak Yadav into custody, recovering his licensed .32 bore pistol. Despite the arrest, the motive behind the shooting remains a mystery, prompting an ongoing investigation by local police officials who are questioning the family members.

Inspector Vinod Kumar of Sector 56 police station stated that a probe is underway, with more information expected to emerge soon. The family, residing in Sushant Lok-Phase 2, is coming to terms with the gruesome incident as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

