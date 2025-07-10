Left Menu

Cricket West Indies to Transform America's Cricket Landscape

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced plans to establish La Federacion de Criquet de las Americas (FECA) to spearhead cricket development across North, Central, and South America. With ongoing regional engagements and collaborations, CWI aims to strengthen and expand the sport's influence throughout the Americas.

Cricket West Indies logo. . Image Credit: ANI
Cricket West Indies announced on Thursday its ambition to spearhead the enhancement of cricket across North, Central, and South America. This initiative aims to guide and strengthen the game's development throughout the hemisphere as cricket sees remarkable growth in these regions.

Key to this endeavor is the establishment of the La Federacion de Criquet de las Americas (FECA), a proposed regional body designed to boost the game's expansion. Following CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow's visit to Lima, Peru, as part of diplomatic and sporting engagements, the announcement highlights CWI's role as the hemispheric leader in cricket, being the only ICC Full Member nation.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring emphasized the benefits of this development, noting that expanding the sport will strengthen national programs and broaden West Indies cricket's influence. With cricket hubs emerging in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, the region presents significant opportunities for engagement and growth.

The initiative includes collaborations with territories such as the Bahamas and Bermuda, enhancing the sport's reach. Currently, youth teams from the United States are participating in CWI's Rising Stars U19 Tournament, and senior teams are set for the upcoming Bolivarian Games in Peru. These steps mark a transformative period for cricket in the Americas, set to feature prominently in the 2027 Pan American Games.

