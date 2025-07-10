Cautious Play at Lord's: Root and Pope Steer England Amidst India's Resilience

Joe Root and Ollie Pope showcased composure amid an intense bowling assault from India, lifting England to 153-2 by tea on day one of the third test at Lord's. Adopting a risk-averse strategy, the pair compensated for early dismissals of openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Forgoing England's recent aggressive tactics, Root and Pope's partnership effectively blunted India's attack, including Jasprit Bumrah's return. Root, England's top run-scorer, hit his 67th test half-century. Meanwhile, India's Rishabh Pant had left the field due to a finger injury.

England's innings began under bright skies with optimism, but early breakthroughs gave India momentum. Still, Root and Pope's cautious advancements underscored a disciplined first-day performance, as India celebrated early wickets and maintained pressure in challenging conditions.

