Shubman Gill: The Calm Craftsman of India's Young Test Squad

Shubman Gill has proven instrumental in leading the young Indian Test team, earning praise from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Gill's composure and skill are evident, notably scoring 585 runs with three centuries, aiding India’s historic win at Birmingham in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a glowing endorsement, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Shubman Gill for his exemplary leadership of the young Indian Test squad. Gill's ability to maintain composure and effectively 'put things together' has not gone unnoticed in his early days as captain.

Gill's performance speaks volumes, with the batsman amassing 585 runs and securing three centuries in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His stellar innings, including scores of 269 and 161, pushed India to a historic victory in Birmingham, marking India's inaugural win at the venue.

Tendulkar highlighted the talent flourished by the team, crediting the players' desire to learn and hunger for success as a bright sign. Reflecting on the five-Test series, he remarked on the importance of overcoming challenges, as India did after initial setbacks in the first Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

