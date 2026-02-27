Green Surge: Historic Win Shakes UK Political Scene

The Green Party achieved a remarkable milestone in British politics by winning a special parliamentary election in England's Gorton and Denton constituency on Friday. The victory is a significant boost for the eco-friendly party and marks a challenging moment for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which finished third in the vote count.

The results underline a changing political landscape long dominated by Labour and the Conservatives. Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia trailed behind, and the Reform UK's Matthew Goodwin took second place. Green candidate Hannah Spencer's triumph was described by Jenny Jones of the House of Lords as 'absolutely seismic,' as it brings the Green Party's presence in the House of Commons to five seats.

The defeat also sheds light on the dimming popularity of the Labour government, which has struggled with internal controversies and policy criticisms. Prime Minister Starmer faces increasing pressure within his party amid a backdrop of potential leadership challenges and discontent over his handling of recent controversies, including the Peter Mandelson scandal.