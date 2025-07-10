Left Menu

Theo Hernandez Moves to Al-Hilal: A New Chapter in Saudi Pro League

French defender Theo Hernandez transfers from AC Milan to Al-Hilal with a three-year contract. The 27-year-old leaves Milan after six seasons and will play under coach Simone Inzaghi. This move comes after Milan's manager confirmed Hernandez's departure for the upcoming season.

French defender Theo Hernandez has made a significant career move, leaving AC Milan for Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, both clubs confirmed on Thursday. This transfer marks the end of a six-season chapter at the San Siro, where Hernandez arrived from Real Madrid in 2019.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Al-Hilal, joining forces with coach Simone Inzaghi, who took over the club's reins in early June. Hernandez's departure was anticipated following Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri's statement on Monday that the defender would be absent from the squad next season.

This transition to Al-Hilal demonstrates the growing appeal of the Saudi Pro League, attracting international talent and experience like Hernandez to its ranks.

