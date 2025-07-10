Fit India Cycling Revolution Gears Up for 31st Edition with Khali, PSUs

In a powerful reaffirmation of India’s nationwide fitness movement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is set to host the 31st edition of “Fit India Sundays on Cycle” on July 13, 2025, across more than 6,000 locations. The event, which has grown from a modest initiative to a full-blown citizen-led fitness revolution, is expected to witness over 50,000 participants this Sunday.

This latest edition will see a strong push through Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), which have been onboarded as special partners, and will also feature iconic sports personalities such as The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana), India’s only WWE Heavyweight Champion, who will lead the flagship cycling rally in New Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

From Pedals to a Pan-India Movement

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign has rapidly become a cornerstone in India’s wellness journey. With a focus on combatting obesity, the campaign reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Fit and Obesity-Free Bharat.”

“From a humble beginning in December last year, this cycling drive has become a nationwide fitness revolution, touching over 11,000 locations and inspiring lakhs of citizens. Let us keep pedalling our way towards a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant Viksit Bharat,” stated Dr. Mandaviya.

The Numbers Behind the Pedal Power

The Fit India cycling movement has witnessed tremendous momentum:

11,000+ locations covered since its inception

Over 4 lakh participants across all age groups

2,000+ Cycling Clubs affiliated and active

Organised weekly by over 600 Khelo India Centres, State Centres of Excellence, and National Centres of Excellence across India

The participation has included young children, working professionals, senior citizens, athletes, and civil society members, making it one of the most inclusive fitness drives in the country’s history.

Star Power: The Great Khali Joins the Ride

One of the most anticipated highlights of the 31st edition is the presence of Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as The Great Khali. The 52-year-old wrestler, who made history as India’s first WWE superstar, will cycle alongside government officials, sports leaders, and hundreds of citizens.

Over 500 cyclists are expected to join Khali in New Delhi alone, making the event a celebration of strength, unity, and wellness.

Collaborations and Themes: From Soldiers to Sanitation Workers

Each edition of the Fit India cycling initiative is built around unique themes. Previous editions have paid homage to:

Indian Armed Forces

Postal Workers

Doctors and Sanitation Workers

Young Athletes and Khelo India Stars

These thematic rides have not only inspired respect for community heroes but also highlighted the government’s effort to integrate fitness into the everyday lives of ordinary Indians.

This Week’s Focus: PSUs and Corporate Wellness

This edition places emphasis on corporate engagement through Public Sector Undertakings, with the aim of bringing organized workforce participation into the fold. PSUs will play a dual role—driving employee participation and facilitating public outreach.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that such partnerships reflect a holistic approach to national wellness, where corporations are not just profit-driven entities but collaborators in India’s developmental journey through physical and mental well-being.

Fit India Carnival in Gurgaon

To add a vibrant community aspect to the campaign, the Raahgiri Foundation will host a special event in Gurgaon, turning urban public spaces into colorful, interactive zones. Attractions include:

Dance Corners

Hand Painting Zones

Street Games like Ludo, Carrom, and Snake & Ladders

This fusion of fitness and fun aims to make cycling not just a physical activity but a family-friendly weekly celebration.

Organisers and Partners

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is a collaborative effort involving:

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)

Cycling Federation of India (CFI)

MY Bharat

Yogasana Bharat

Execution and grassroots mobilisation are handled through the extensive Khelo India ecosystem, including:

Khelo India Centres (KICs)

Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs)

SAI Training Centres (STCs)

Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs)

Regional and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs)

Pedalling into the Future

The message behind Fit India Sundays on Cycle is simple yet powerful: wellness is not an elite goal—it is a national mission. With each edition gaining in scale and popularity, the campaign is poised to become a permanent feature in India’s fitness landscape.

“Let the Fit India Sundays on Cycle keep reflecting the spirit of a new India,” urged Dr. Mandaviya, inspiring citizens to turn the act of pedalling into a weekly pledge for health and unity.

As the nation gets ready to witness yet another Sunday morning filled with hope, movement, and community spirit, the 31st edition is a clear indication that India is riding steadily toward a healthier, fitter future.