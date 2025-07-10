Ravindra Jadeja Climbs to Fifth Spot in Indian Bowling Hall of Fame

Ravindra Jadeja, the distinguished Indian all-rounder, has ascended to the fifth position among Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket, surpassing legendary pacer Zaheer Khan. This achievement unfolded during the third Test at Lord's against England, where Jadeja seized his 611th international wicket.

Jadeja's pivotal dismissal of Ollie Pope for 44, facilitated by Dhruv Jurel's sharp catch, marked this milestone. In his extensive career spanning 361 matches for India, Jadeja boasts an impressive total of 611 wickets, with standout figures of 7/42. His prowess is most evident in Tests, with 326 wickets in 83 matches, including 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers.

In a resilient display, England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope stabilized their innings in the second session at Lord's. The pair formed an unbroken 109-run partnership, steering England to 153/2 at Tea after early losses. Root, with a composed half-century, and Pope, not out with a solid 44, countered India's disciplined bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)