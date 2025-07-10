Mendis Shines Again: Sri Lanka Secures T20 Victory Over Bangladesh

Kusal Mendis continued his stellar performance in white-ball cricket, guiding Sri Lanka to a decisive seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first T20 match on Thursday. Mendis's brilliant innings of 73 off 51 balls followed his earlier century in the one-day internationals played at the same ground.

The match saw former Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka make a remarkable comeback to white-ball cricket, skillfully restricting Bangladesh to a total of 154-5 after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl. Mendis and Pathum Nissanka displayed aggressive batting, effectively setting the tone for a successful chase.

Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon showed early promise with a brisk 38 off 22 balls, but Shanaka's crafty bowling dismantled their middle-order. Despite a late push from Bangladesh, featuring two sixes from Shamim Hossain, Sri Lanka comfortably achieved the target, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

